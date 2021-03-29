Travel slowly returning to state of normalcy

Spring Break, Easter or finally getting the Covid vaccine are all reasons people are traveling again, especially this week.

Surveys reported 80 percent of Americans who were asked said they are ready to travel again.

For those flying for the first time since the start of the pandemic, no matter where they're headed, there is one item they can't travel without - a mask.

"Some of the things we've asked are follow CDC recommendations so that people should wear face coverings entering the building dealing with individuals and also have social distancing and then the airline would maintain that you also have to have face coverings as well," days Steven Picou, Executive Director at Lafayette Regional Airport.

Travel advisors are great resources when getting back out there. They'll be able to answer questions you may not even know you had about everything from budgeting to hotel cleanliness.

"We even work with preferred traveled providers who will do guided tours and those folks go ahead and make sure that they pick venues that are following all of the safety guidelines," says Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel Product Services at AAA.

Doctors recommend road tripping with your household as the safest route, and you can get creative with it by taking an RV. Rvshare.com offers great options similar to AirBnB.

Of course even if it's just your family, still make sure nobody has Covid symptoms or experienced exposure prior to travel.