Travel conditions normal on Friday morning despite cold

Travel conditions on Friday morning were normal despite freezing temperatures across Acadiana.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development made preparations for any possible ice accumulations on bridges and overpasses on Thursday.

Those roads were pre-treated with a brine solution. See that work, below:

No roadways in Acadiana were closed on Friday.

Scott Brazda was LIVE on GMA with a look at road conditions in Lafayette and Iberia Parish.

A look at road conditions on Friday in Acadiana

According to Meteorologist Daniel Phillips, there hasn't been any significant change over from rain to ice so far Friday morning. He says it doesn't look like conditions will be right to see any impactful winter weather.

To read his full forecast: Very cold Friday, but no major travel impacts

Louisiana State Police Troopers will be actively patrolling the state to monitor roadway conditions. They shared a few tips for drivers:

Avoid unnecessary travel and stay up-to-date on weather conditions

Ensure all vehicle occupants are properly restrained

Reduce speed and allow extra time to reach your destination

Increase your following distance behind other vehicles

Do not drive using the cruise control in icy conditions

Anticipate stops (such as stop signs and traffic signals) and brake gently while stopping

If you encounter a skid, take your foot off the accelerator and steer into the skid until you regain control

Use low beam headlights if it is raining or sleeting

Anyone who experiences difficulties or witnesses hazardous situations while on the highway, can notify the nearest Louisiana State Police Troop by dialing *LSP (*577).

Traffic conditions can be monitored at 511la.org or the Louisiana 511 smartphone app.

