Tips for a healthier Halloween in 2021

Just two weeks out from Halloween and there's candy everywhere from the grocery store, to your child's classroom, to that big bowl that you're probably trying to avoid at home.

While there are many spooks and scares this time of year, we spoke with an expert who provided some tips on how to make sure sugar isn't one of them.

To stop the sugar monsters from coming out on Halloween, you'll need to help your child prepare before they even collect one piece of candy.

According to Dietitian Daphne Olivier, it's best to make sure your child has had something to eat before they go out to grab any Halloween treats.

"Make sure they've had something to eat and their bellies are full when they get started because they're going to be less likely to grab sugar."

When the sweet tooth inevitably kicks in, she suggests parents go for quality over quantity.

"Make sure they're picking out the ones they like the most, so when they get home, we can spread it all out and have them pick out the ones they really really really want, and the other ones they can set aside and get rid of in other ways."

And for those pieces of candy your child wants to keep, Olivier says to make them last and don't eat them all in one night.

"When you have the Halloween candy, give candy in a time when the kids are also eating something, so it's not just a big sugar high. so they get food with a little bit of sugar that goes along with it."

And leading up to the big day, Olivier says that although it may seem festive, keeping the candy bowl in plain sight might not be your best move.

"Out of sight, out of mind works best. You can put it in a cabinet or a pantry rather than letting the candy sit out on the kitchen counter. Because the more you see it, the more you're going to grab it."

Keeping Halloween healthier in 2021 (pt 2)

While it can be difficult to keep the sugar out of Halloween, Olivier says there are some fun candy alternatives that you can pass out to trick or treaters.

"In addition to or in substitution of candy would be things like balloons, stickers, glow sticks, satsumas, tangerines, bagged apples. Those are some things that you either can replace candy or you can add in addition to candy so there's not as much that you're giving out."

To see the latest on Trick or Treat times and events in Acadiana, visit katc.com/trickortreat.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel