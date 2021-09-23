Tinsel and Treasures returns to the Cajundome Convention Center for 28th annual event

A Lafayette tradition is back after going virtual for a year.

The highly anticipated Tinsel and Treasure's Holiday Shopping Market runs from Thursday, September 23 through Saturday, September 25.

Abby Breidenbach was live on GMA at the Cajundome Convention Center with a look at what shoppers can expect.

2021 is the 28th straight year for the holiday market.

This year, The Junior League of Lafayette says that more than 100 vendors will be selling all types of items like jewelry, food, gifts, toys, home décor, and apparel.

Single-day general admission tickets are $13 and children 10 years old and younger are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at the Cajundome Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Preferred shopping is available Thursday, September 23, from 8 a.m.–10 a.m. with a limited number of tickets available starting at $28. A preferred shopping ticket includes two hours of crowd-free shopping prior to market opening, door prize giveaways, and all-day access to the market on Thursday.

Shopping on Friday, September 24 will take place from 9:00 am until 8:00 pm and on Saturday, September 25 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

Strollers are permitted from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday only.

The following events are included with a General Admission ticket:

Santa Sneak Peek: 3 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23.

3 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23. Cocoa with Mrs. Claus: 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23. Join Mrs. Claus for story time, songs, and hot cocoa!

4 p.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, September 23. Join Mrs. Claus for story time, songs, and hot cocoa! Ladies' Night: 5 p.m.–8 p.m. Friday, September 24. Grab your friends for an evening of shopping, hors d' oeuvres, music, and a specialty cocktail for purchase.

5 p.m.–8 p.m. Friday, September 24. Grab your friends for an evening of shopping, hors d' oeuvres, music, and a specialty cocktail for purchase. Merry Mimosas: 9 a.m.–11 a.m., Saturday, September 25. Enjoy Brazos Huval and Matt Harris, local Cajun duo, for your musical enjoyment and purchase mimosas while shopping!

The event is hosted by the Junior League of Lafayette and is the group's largest fundraiser every year. To learn more about this year's event, click here.

A virtual market is scheduled for September 27 – October 3, 2021.

to see a list of the merchants at the holiday market, click here.

According to the Junior League of Lafayette, Tinsel & Treasures has raised more than $6 million dollars in proceeds since 1994 to help further the group's mission of improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Funds raised support Junior League of Lafayette community programs such as Junior Quiz Bowl, SMILES, and NO FEAR NO FUTURE.

“This is such an exciting time to see our sponsors, shoppers, merchants, and members come together to raise money that is put right back into the community. Tinsel & Treasures has become a tradition for so many locals, and we are so happy to be returning to the CAJUNDOME Convention Center this year,” said Angela Navarre, 2021 Tinsel & Treasures Chair.

