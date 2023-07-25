Tini Tuesday: Bon Temps and the Mad Hatter

bon temps tini tuesday

On Tuesday, July 18th, we headed to Bon Temps in Lafayette for their Tini Tuesday benefiting Healing House.

A place known for throwing a party, pulled out all the stops for their Mad Hatter Martini with an Alice in Wonderland themed event.

"There are a lot of children in the world that go through a lot of things and think that they're going through it alone...."

"At least with Healing House, when kids are grieving and going through these life changing experiences, they can go there and have fun with other people and get the counseling they need, alongside people going through the same thing they are, and gives them a safe place to be."

With the purchase of an entree, you can get the Mad Hatter for $2, and all proceeds will go directly to Healing House.

Don't forget to vote on your Absolut Best Martini! The winner will be announced on August 19th at the 19th annual Martini Gala.

For more information head to www.healing-house.org.

