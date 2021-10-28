Watch
The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival returns Saturday to Downtown Lafayette

Posted at 6:39 AM, Oct 28, 2021
last updated 2021-10-28

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival returns on Saturday, October 30, to Parc San Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The annual fundraiser gets underway at 3:00 pm.

The Painted Pumpkin Festival team will provide paint, markers, other decorating materials, and pumpkins to attendees. Adults and children can have fun testing their creative abilities while benefiting a variety of Acadiana area nonprofits.

A panel of judges will select first, second, and third place winners in a variety of categories. The contest will award cash prizes to winners. Judging takes place at 5:00 pm.

Those who register can either bring a painted pumpkin to enter into the contest or paint a pumpkin on site. Registration is $5.

A skateboarding competition will also be held during this year's event. That will take place at 12:00 pm.

To register for the event, visit the Eventbrite website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc.

