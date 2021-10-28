The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival returns Saturday to Downtown Lafayette

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival returns on Saturday, October 30, to Parc San Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The annual fundraiser gets underway at 3:00 pm.

The Painted Pumpkin Festival team will provide paint, markers, other decorating materials, and pumpkins to attendees. Adults and children can have fun testing their creative abilities while benefiting a variety of Acadiana area nonprofits.

A panel of judges will select first, second, and third place winners in a variety of categories. The contest will award cash prizes to winners. Judging takes place at 5:00 pm.

Those who register can either bring a painted pumpkin to enter into the contest or paint a pumpkin on site. Registration is $5.

A skateboarding competition will also be held during this year's event. That will take place at 12:00 pm.

To register for the event, visit the Eventbrite website.

