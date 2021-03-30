Should you buy your child a bunny for Easter?

The popular Easter gift that kids seem to never stop asking for is a pet bunny, but there are some things to know before you buy one.

"I think bunnies can make good pets given the right situation," says Stuart Gauthier with the LSU Ag Center in St. Martin Parish. For a bunny that 'right situation' requires time, effort, space and money.

"Often people don't realize all the care it's going to take. Often that bunny is small and cute the first day and then as it grows older you see the cost in feeding it, caring for it and the work that's involved. It can be very trying," says Gauthier.

A bunny can turn out to be more high maintenance than other pets like dogs or cats.

"That's going to be more dependent on you cleaning cages and caring for that animal," says Gauthier.

Some bunnies could scratch or bite, making them tough companions for little ones.

All this being said, bunnies are not a bad idea if a family is prepared and well-versed.

"If a family has a history of having raised a rabbit before and they're familiar with what that project entails and they have a cage and a plan, it can be a good project," adds Gauthier.

To work your child up to a pet, consider teaching them responsibility with a houseplant first.