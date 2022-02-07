Shortages May Impact How You Celebrate Valentine's Day

You can't put a price tag on love, but you can put one on flowers. This Valentine's Day the number on that price tag will be higher than what you are used to.

Pandemic-related supply-chain issues are being cited as to why florists haven't received all the Valentine's Day supplies they need. Shipping is also backed up even more due to winter weather across the country last week.

"Everything keeps getting postponed. There was a glass shortage, now we're getting the back orders. Flowers we're getting, but we're getting them later," says florist Sheryl White.

Many growers say they lost harvesters and salespeople during the early shutdowns of the pandemic and still haven't filled those gaps. This means often the people that are working have to charge more, and that money comes out of everyone's pockets.

"A lot of fuel surcharges that we didn't use to have before. A lot of that, way more money than it used to be. A lot of the flowers have doubled in price, especially with the delivery surcharges. It makes us have to raise our prices and charge a lot more for a lot of different things," explains florist Felecia Glass.