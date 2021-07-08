Scott to unveil new park at Back to School Bash

A new playground, new fences, benches and barbeques are among the updates made to Memramcook Park in Scott.

"We got a generous donation from miss Lena Weaver and her family. It allowed us the opportunity to invest in the park. We already had intentions to invest from the general fund to improve the park because the park needed some updates from a safety standpoint," says Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. It's the park that probably sees the most traffic in town.

"This is our premier park. Of course its on our municipal grounds across the street from city hall and its used a lot more than people think," says the Mayor.

"I love this park, I do! It's convenient for me and my children," adds Cherish, a mother who visits this park with her children.

Cherick values safe outdoor playtime with her kids, and she's excited about the new updates.

"I like this new creation! For the kids, safetywise for them," says Cherish.

Saturday, the park will be dedicated with music, food and activities for the kids. Plus the party will be a back to school bash.

We're going to have some goodie bags, backpack bags that we're giving away. Notebooks, folders, a little pen pouch and some other goodies that the local charities have given, so it's going to be a great day!" says Mayor Richard.

The party is at Memramcook Park from 10 to 1, and it is free to everyone.