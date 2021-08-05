Safehouse Opens First Sober House for Women

Women struggling with drug and alcohol use in the Lafayette area now have a new place to call home.

Safehouse Sober Living, a Christian nonprofit organization based in Lafayette, has opened its first sober living house for women. The six-bed house provides low-cost transitional housing to residents recovering from substance use disorders.

“Women struggle with addiction just as much as men do,” said John Nugent, executive director of Safehouse Sober Living. “But their needs are sometimes different. We’re excited to give women a safe place to land, a home where they are loved and where we can help them in the other areas of their lives affected by addiction.”

Besides attending 12-step programs, residents will get involved in the community, create a plan for financial success, and complete training or coursework to finish their education under Safehouse’s holistic approach to recovery known as the S.A.F.E. method.

“Our residents can expect true healing when they step through the doors of the Meredith Lindsay House,” said Nugent.

Safehouse named its latest sober living house after Meredith Lindsay Street, whose family started the Meredith Lindsay Street Foundation after her passing in 2007. The Foundation, which supports many causes for at-risk women in the Acadiana area, partnered with Safehouse Sober Living during the Community Foundation of Acadiana's SOLA Giving Day.

“The Meredith Lindsay Street Foundation has been such a blessing to our organization both in terms of their financial support and encouragement,” said Nugent. “Meredith may no longer be with us, but her memory will speak into the lives of countless women in this community.”

The house is open to women 18 years or older who are willing to work a recovery program.

Safehouse Sober Living is the latest project of the parent non-profit organization Safehouse. Started in 2014, Safehouse partners with disadvantaged communities in Lafayette to meet their specific needs. Safehouse opened its first sober living house, a seven-bed house for men, in January of this year.

To fill out an application or for more information about Safehouse Sober Living, call John Nugent, Executive Director at 337-230-2107, or visit safehousefamily.com.

