Parenting: The Healing House continues helping grieving children around Acadiana

It is a place to belong.

"Grief is so complicated," Andree McAnally, part of The Healing House family, said. "There are so many emotions. How can you be happy and heartbroken at the same time? How can you move forward and still hold onto the past? To find people here that get that, it's a gift."

Over the last two decades The Healing House has been that safe space for kids to talk about losing a parent or sibling.

A space that was on the verge of shutting its doors.

Kim Thackston, development director for The Healing House, said they were willing to try anything to keep Healing House going for Acadiana.

"We had to try something," Thackston said. "We said, let's have an event and we'll serve martinis. It started with one martini and fifty guests, and it was a success. We some people come, and it was great."

That one martini grew to eight and now the biggest fundraising even for the nonprofit.

"One in seven children will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they graduate high school," Thackston said. "That's a huge number of children. These services that we provide are free of charge to the families in our community and that's how we keep the doors open is through martinis."

Those behind the fundraising, the restaurants, come up with a one-of-the kind martini that they hope will win the competition.

However, the meaning behind why they are doing it is not lost.

"You have all of that fun, do all of these giveaways, but our why is our reason," Natasha Bryan, manager at Feezo's, said.

From the possibly of closing its doors to a brand-new building and servicing hundreds of kids throughout Acadiana....the community support of Tini Tuesday continues to help The Healing House provide grieving children with the support they need.