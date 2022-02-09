Opelousas Museum Reopens After Pandemic

Thursday The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center will have an official grand re-opening after closures due to the pandemic. During the times the museum was closed, many improvements and changes were made, so even if you have paid a visit in recent years, it is a great time to return.

The Opelousas Museum & Interpretive Center is a destination for those interested in the civil war, zydeco music, Native American history, visitors and locals alike. The museum explores the history and culture of the Opelousas area from prehistoric times to the present.

The Main Exhibit Room tells the story of the Opelousas Indians and the first settlers.

The other side of the exhibit space focuses on zydeco, a popular music genre fostered right here in Opelousas.

Other exhibits include the Civil War Room, The Geraldine Smith Welch Doll Collection, the Louisiana Video Collection Library, the Rodney Milburn Exhibit, the Southwest Louisiana Zydeco Music Festival Archives, and the Art of Animatronics. The museum is open weekdays, 8:30 to 4. Group tours are available by appointment.