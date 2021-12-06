Noel Acadien au Village lights up Lafayette for the holidays

An Acadiana tradition is making spirits bright in Lafayette.

More than half a million lights are twinkling this December at Acadian Village.

Abby Breidenbach was LIVE on Monday morning with a look at how everyone is getting into the Christmas spirit.

The sounds of a Cajun Christmas at LARC's Acadian Village

LARC's Acadian Village hosts its 23 night Christmas festival fundraiser annually in December to benefit LARC and persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Acadiana.

Noel Acadien au Village will open nightly until December 23 from 5:30 pm until 9:00 pm.

The village features half-a-million lights, including the fully lit chapel, new animations, lighted holiday displays, along with live entertainment, carnival rides, local cuisine, photos with Santa, and holiday shopping.

Christmastime on display at Noel Acadien au Village

LARC says that all proceeds directly benefit Acadian Village and their residential, vocational, and community supports and services.

Tickets for the Village are available for purchase online at https://acadianvillage.org/noel-acadien-au-village/

