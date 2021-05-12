New Lafayette Animal Center Officially Open

The new Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center is officially open to the public.

It's located at 410 Dugas Road and open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The previous shelter location closed last week while staff moved equipment, supplies, and animals to the new facility.

The new $8.9 million facility is 20,000 square feet, more than twice the size of the previous shelter, and can house 70 cat kennels and 90 dog kennels.

Improvements include dog kennels with indoor/outdoor access; a dog dorm featuring a 'bark wall,' which prevents dogs from seeing each other and results in less noise and stress; a portal that separates cats' litter and food from the living space; and a community cat rooms that allow cats to spend time in a home environment.

The new shelter also features an upgraded pet surgery center, an air filtration system for odor control, and an outdoor area for exercise and visitations.

Finally, visitors can walk around the shelter freely to see the animals available for adoption, versus having to wait for a staff member to escort them.