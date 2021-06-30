National Truck Driver Shortage Climbs, SLCC Program Recruiting to Fill Gaps

Across the nation, a shortage of truck drivers continues to grow. Almost exactly two years ago, we reported a shortage of close to 50,000 drivers. Now that number is about double, with a need for more than 100,000 drivers across the US.

"Drivers move America. Everything in your ohme is there because a truck driver brought it. We have to fill that need. We can't keep seeing that increase in driver shortage without coming together and coming up with ideas to say how can we fill this need." says Charlotte Leleux. She's the Director of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics Corporate College at SLCC.

A shortage in truck drivers means slower wait times to get certain goods and higher prices too. For incoming drivers though, the opportunities are endless.

"You can make 6 figures if you're willing to be away from home, driving a lot, it's what you put into it pretty much," says Rico Francis, who is in SLCC's program to get a Corporate Drivers License currently.

"Having a CDL, man it's like having a million dollars in your pocket. You know, being able to always have a job, so I can keep food on the table for my family," says Francis.

Charlotte Leleux says she's so passionate about promoting this career because of how it transformed her life.

"I've got several college degrees. I've been a plant manager. I have a degree in rn. I've done numerous things in my lifetime but always came back to the transportation industry becasue it has been so good to me and my family. I was a single mom for over 8 years to 3 kids and supported them off of the transportation industry and did it very well, " says Leleux.

Because of how long this shortage has continued, she says alternative transportation methods might be the next best option.

"We're also on the back end working with companies to develop autonomous vehicles," says Leleux. It may take years or a decade to get those autonomous trucks on the road, and in the meantime, drivers are in high demand.

To get involve din SLCC's CDL program, check out their website here.