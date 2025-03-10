Meeting set to discuss renovations, replacements at several Lafayette schools

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Lafayette Parish School Board's Facilities and Long-Range Plan Committee is scheduled to meet Monday night, with renovations, additions and replacements of several schools up for discussion.

Some items on the agenda include the removal of Southside High's Home and Visitor Stadium because of ongoing construction, and the replacement of S.J. Montgomery Elementary due to its recent closure and relocation as Lafayette Elementary, according to school board officials.

Other school additions, renovations and replacements on the agenda:



Judice Middle School Library and Academic Wing Addition

Lafayette Middle School Library

Acadiana High School Academic Wing Addition

L. J. Alleman Renovations

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy Gymnasium

Carencro High School Academy of Information Technology Center

J. W. Faulk Elementary

Northside High

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 10 in the school board office, located at 202 Rue Iberville.

To view the full agenda, visit lpssonline.com or click here.