Light Your Own Path: Family-friendly faith event comes to Shadows-on-the-Teche

Light Your Own Path, a family-friendly faith event, is coming to Shadows-on-the-Teche on Main Street in New Iberia on Saturday, July 18, from 10 to 11 a.m.

The event is geared toward exploring the meaning of faith through light, such as in African-American spiritual practices, says Museum Educator and event organizer Lauren Richard. She tells KATC that the program is suitable for families with children of all ages — older kids can make and design their own paper lanterns, while younger kids can use the help of a grown-up. All supplies for the arts and crafts will be provided.

Light Your Own Path: A Shadows Family Program

“I started thinking about the concept of faith and the symbolism of it, particularly in African American spirituality, because the Shadows-on-the-Teche is a plantation site, and our mission is to tell the story of everybody who was there. We are focusing a lot on highlighting the story of the enslaved people,” Richard said. “When we think about positive aspects, things that can resonate with kids, I thought, well, you know the concept, right, of their fight for freedom and the faith that they had that got them through that fight. I thought, OK, what's the function of light, right? It's warmth. It helps you see. There's a sense of safety there, celebration, even beauty.”

Tickets are $10 per family, and advanced registration is encouraged since space is limited. You can find more details about how to register here.

