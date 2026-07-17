LEGO Brick Convention returns to Blackham Coliseum for second year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KATC) — The LEGO Brick Convention is returning to Lafayette's Blackham Coliseum for its second year on Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19, 2026.

There are two sessions each day: Session 1 is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and session 2 is from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The family-friendly event features professional LEGO artists, interactive exhibits, life-sized displays, retired LEGO sets, LEGO Master meet-and-greets, and a construction zone with thousands of bricks.

KATC got to speak with Lego Master contestant Tim Hutchings to learn more about the event and what fans of all ages can expect.

LEGO Brick Convention returning to Lafayette

Tickets purchased ahead of time are $14.99 ahead of time and $20 at the door. Children ages 2 and under get in for free. A portion of ticket proceeds go toward helping children in need get LEGO bricks of their own.

For more information on the event and how to purchase your ticket, click here.