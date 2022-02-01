Watch
Lafayette Art Association's First Saturday Arts Market

Artists Demonstrating Their Work This Weekend
Posted at 6:00 AM, Feb 01, 2022
Some of Acadiana's most talented artists will be demonstrating their work at the Lafayette Art Association and Gallery Saturday, February 5th from 10-3. It's an indoor and outdoor market located in the heart of the Oil Center. Nearly a dozen members will showcase watercolor, basket weaving, drawing, clay, plasma cutting, mixed media and more!

It's also a perfect opportunity to get to know the artists, and sign up for future workshops. You'll also have the chance to win a $50 gift certificate that can be used toward the purchase a workshop or class offered by the organization.

First Saturday Arts Market at Lafayette Art Association and Gallery

The Lafayette Art Association is a non profit that was established in 1959 for the purpose of promoting, encouraging, and supporting education in the visual arts. The gallery, located at 1008 East St. Mary Blvd in Lafayette is free and open to the public. For more information about upcoming events, or to become a member of the Lafayette Art Association, visit their website lafayetteart.org and their Facebook page.

