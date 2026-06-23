In Your Parish Headlines: June 23, 2026

Here's a look at news making headlines in your parish for Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The St. Landry Parish School Board meets today to continue the discussion of a cost-reduction plan.

According to the agenda, members will consider cuts to central office staff, repurposing facilities, consolidating school sites, and possible campus closures. Officials say all of this is to keep the district financially sustainable.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Supplementary Resource Center in Opelousas.

To read our previous coverage on the topic, click here.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The City of Scott is having a meeting today to talk about various budget-related topics.

The council will hold a public hearing on next year's budget, consider new and amended budget ordinances, and introduce new pay plans for city and fire department employees.

The meeting gets underway at 5:30 p.m. inside City Hall.

VERMILION PARISH

Save My Louisiana is hosting a public meeting in Kaplan today focused on carbon capture and sequestration, as well as eminent domain.

The meeting is free to attend, with time for questions and discussion, followed by an evening of Cajun music from the Crochet Family Band, according to organizers.

The event begins at 6 p.m. inside the American Legion Hall.