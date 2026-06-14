St. Landry Parish schools consider closures to address $18M budget deficit

SAINT LANDRY PARISH, La. — The St. Landry Parish School Board heard a cost reduction proposal as leaders try to close an $18 million budget deficit.

District officials say the goal is to right-size the system for today's enrollment. School leaders went public discussing the potential changes that could impact the 2026/27 school year. With nothing official yet, the changes could impact employees, students and attendance zoning in the parish.

"I think right now we probably have about a $5- to $6 million unrestricted fund balance, but as you know, those dollars come in and they come out, so we're trying to get ahead of the new fiscal year," superintendent Milton Batiste said. "At the rate we're going, we have to downsize, we have to downsize drastically, we have to downsize immediately."

Schools under consideration

One option discussed would consolidate or close six to seven schools, including Krotz Springs, Grolee, Northeast, Grand Coteau and Grand Prairie Elementary schools, as well as Central Middle School. Plaisance Middle was discussed as part of a possible merger with Grand Prairie.

District officials attributed the budget shortfall to decline in student enrollment over the years and lack of downsizing. Officials said families are choosing other options, and the district is trying to align current staff with current student population.

Rod Sas, an attendee who has worked in education, said he knows the challenges ahead.

"These are some hard choices that are going to have to be made, and this is the first phase, but I'm very confident, especially for the children of Opelousas and Eunice, we need to invest in our schools," Sas said. "We need to recognize that this parish is not going to progress unless our schools are better."

School board officials said this is not the final decision. The next meeting is scheduled for June 18 at the St. Landry Parish School Board Resource Center.

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