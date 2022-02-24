Grand Marais Mardi Gras celebration continues this weekend

The Grand Marais Mardi Gras experience is unlike any other, with costume competitions each weekend in February, leading up to a 5-day party for Mardi Gras day. The Grand Marais Mardi Gras Association hosts dances every night Friday through Monday, at Bon Ami in Jeanerette.

At these dances, people will compete for the best costume in several categories including ugliest costume, prettiest costume and most original. The best in each category will ride on a float in the Grand Marais Mardi Gras parade at 11 Tuesday morning.

All are welcome to attend the dances for $10. Friday and Sunday are family nights, Saturday and Monday are adult-only events.