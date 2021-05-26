Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Youngsville Middle School

Music Students Entertain The Car Line
Posted at 3:00 AM, May 26, 2021
Today's Cool School is Youngsville Middle School!

For the past several Friday mornings, members of the Youngsville Middle School band have been sharing their musical talents. They set up outside and play music for the students and parents as they pass through the car line.

It's a great way to end each week and highlight the talented students of the music program. And great way to finish the school year!

And that is our LAST Cool School of the year! Thanks for all of the submissions. Have a happy and safe summer.

