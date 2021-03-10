GMA Cool Schools: Vermilion Parish Schools



Today's Cool Schools are the Vermilion Parish Schools.

.

Across the district, they recently adopted a new reading program called CKLA reading. One of the topics used was Native Americans.

.

They learned about the Lenape American Indians. Teachers were proud of how they demonstrated their learning. Way to go Vermilion Parish Schools!

.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.