GMA Cool Schools: Vermilion Parish Schools

Reading About Native Americans
Posted at 4:00 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 05:00:23-05


Today's Cool Schools are the Vermilion Parish Schools.

Across the district, they recently adopted a new reading program called CKLA reading. One of the topics used was Native Americans.

They learned about the Lenape American Indians. Teachers were proud of how they demonstrated their learning. Way to go Vermilion Parish Schools!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

