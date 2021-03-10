GMA Cool Schools: Vermilion Parish Schools

Today's Cool Schools are the Vermilion Parish Schools.
Across the district, they recently adopted a new reading program called CKLA reading. One of the topics used was Native Americans.
They learned about the Lenape American Indians. Teachers were proud of how they demonstrated their learning. Way to go Vermilion Parish Schools!
