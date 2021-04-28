GMA Cool Schools: Morgan City High School

Today's Cool School is Morgan City High School!

The Morgan City High School PBIS Committee wanted to start 2021 off with a positive mindset. As part of the monthly class competitions, each homeroom class was encouraged to create a vision board. The project was called "Looking Forward: Our Vision for 2021, Bye 2020!"

.

.

Posters were judged based on the significance of the message, creativity, and neatness. Members from our community were brought to the campus for judging. Out of 27 overall submissions, five were selected. Morgan City High School is proud of all their students for their enthusiasm and positive mindset. Go Tigers!

.

.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

.