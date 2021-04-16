GMA Cool Schools: Meaux Elementary School

Today's Cool School is Meaux Elementary!



The students celebrated Read Across America Day with a two week celebration. All of the students learned about Dr. Seuss.

They read biographies about his life and why he chose the name Dr. Seuss. The loved how he used his imagination to create extraordinary characters and then brought them to life on the pages.

They really enjoyed the books, and of course enjoyed hanging out in the library!

