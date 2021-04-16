Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Meaux Elementary School

Celebrating Read Across America
Posted at 3:00 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 04:00:16-04

Today's Cool School is Meaux Elementary!


The students celebrated Read Across America Day with a two week celebration. All of the students learned about Dr. Seuss.

They read biographies about his life and why he chose the name Dr. Seuss. The loved how he used his imagination to create extraordinary characters and then brought them to life on the pages.

They really enjoyed the books, and of course enjoyed hanging out in the library!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is Cool!

