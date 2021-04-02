GMA Cool Schools: Leonville Elementary

Today's Cool School is Leonville Elementary!



Leonville Elementary has a new middle school history teacher, Mr. Broussard, who is a member of the Navy Reserves.

.

When staff members found out that he would have to leave for a lengthy deployment, they worked with students to put together some "See You Later" surprises. Last month, Mr. Broussard arrived at school to find the halls covered with patriotic decorations and posters created by 6th through 8th grade students. He was honored with a hero walk by Pre K through 4th grade students and teachers who greeted him with flags enthusiasm.

.

Middle school students worked with their teachers to create a special video sharing some of their favorite memories with him. Staff members gathered after school to continue the surprise with cake, a visit from Mr. Broussard's parents, and a chance to wish him well.

.

The staff and students plan to support Mr. Broussard during his deployment with email, care packages, and visits via Google Meet.

.

