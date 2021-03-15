GMA Cool Schools: J. S. Aucoin Elementary

Today's Cool School is J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Ameilia.

The school is cool because they're making every effort to continue strong home school connections. The school has had a garden and greenhouse that has grown over the past several years.

Because of COVID, the students weren't able to interact and work in the garden. Students in PreK through 5th grade were sent home with water bottle gardens that they could grow at home.

Since each grade level has a different set of plants, the goal is to have the students and families get their plants started at home, then eventually transplant them to the greehouse and the school garden.

