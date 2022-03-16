Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Grand Coteau Elementary

Celebrating the 100th Day of School
Grand Coteau Elementary
Grand Coteau Celebrating 100th Day of School
Posted at 4:30 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 05:30:16-04


Today's Cool School is Grand Coteau Elementary! The students there recently celebrated their 100th day of school by completing a 100th Day Challenge.

Celebrating 100 Days at Grand Coteau Elementary

Each homeroom was challenged to collect 100 non perishable or toiletry items to donate to the community. Many classes reached and surpassed their goals. The fourth graders helped to sort the items before they were donated to a local food bank. Way to go Grand Coteau Elementary!

Celebrating 100 Days at Grand Coteau Elementary

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is Cool!

