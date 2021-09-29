Watch
GMA Cool Schools: Constitution Day at Morgan City High School

A Visit With the Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice
Submitted By St. Mary Parish Schools
L to R: Tim Hymel-Morgan City High School Principal, Kenneth Alfred-St. Mary Parish School Board, Teresa Bagwell-Superintendent, Chief Justice John Weimer-Louisiana Supreme Court, Sandy Holloway-BESE President, Louisiana House Representative Beryl A. Amedée District 51, Louisiana House Representative Vincent J. St. Blanc III District 50
Today's Cool School is Morgan City High School. In observance of Constitution Day, Louisiana's Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer paid a visit to Morgan City High School to highlight the importance of civics in education.

Supreme Court Chief Justice With Morgan City High School Students

Constitution Day is a Federal observance of September 17, 1787, when 39 Founding Fathers signed and adopted the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes the rights of all citizens. This year marked the 234th anniversary.

MCHS Color Guard

