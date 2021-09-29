GMA Cool Schools: Constitution Day at Morgan City High School

Today's Cool School is Morgan City High School. In observance of Constitution Day, Louisiana's Supreme Court Chief Justice John Weimer paid a visit to Morgan City High School to highlight the importance of civics in education.

Submitted by St. Mary Parish Schools Supreme Court Chief Justice With Morgan City High School Students

Constitution Day is a Federal observance of September 17, 1787, when 39 Founding Fathers signed and adopted the U.S. Constitution, which recognizes the rights of all citizens. This year marked the 234th anniversary.

Submitted by St. Mary Parish Schools MCHS Color Guard

