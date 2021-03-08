GMA Cool Schools: Centerville High School

Today's Cool School is Centerville High School in St. Mary Parish.

The PreK through 12th grade school strives to start the week off right with a student led virtual Mindset Monday meeting. Each week, different Student Lighthouse members present a Power Point using Microsoft Teams. Each class can join the meeting virtually on their smart boards in the classroom. They're a Leader in Me School, and it's a great way to highlight student and staff achievements while practicing social distancing.

