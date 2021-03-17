GMA Cool Schools: Ascension Episcopal School Upper Campus

Today's Cool School is Ascension Episcopal School's Upper Campus!

In one teacher's English Class, students applied their knowledge from the book Animal Farm to overthrow Napoleon. They plotted points on a map to decipher lock sequences and used a UV light to uncover hidden clues. Another math class worked in teams to virtually unlock locks using their math skills. Students competed against each other and in teams. After each class solved the puzzles, they were able to break out!

