GMA Cool Schools: Ascension Episcopal School Awards

Today's Cool School is Ascension Episcopal School.

André Francis Domengeaux of Youngsville, has been named state winner of the Daughters of the American Revolution Louisiana State Good Citizens Essay Contest. The DAR Good Citizens program and scholarship contest encourage and reward good citizenship qualities. The program is open to all senior class students enrolled in accredited public or private secondary schools in good standing with the state board of education. Great job Andre.

We've enjoyed the Cool Schools this year. We hope everyone has a happy and safe summer!