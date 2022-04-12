Floating docks completed in New Iberia

In New Iberia, there's a new visiting opportunity for those traveling by boat.

The installation of the new floating kayak dock is complete.

The dock is located just next to the Duperier Street bridge and was built by the city in conjunction with The Teche Project.

It's one of 13 that have been built. A total of 15 floating docks are planned for The Bayou Teche paddle trail.

This the only official paddle trail in the whole state.

"For people from out of state, it's a great opportunity to see the culture and the ambiance that makes Acadiana so cool so they can actually start in Port Barre and go all the way down to Patterson," said Patti Holland.

Use of the floating docks is free and accessible to the public. For those visiting the area, it's a new point of view from which to experience Louisiana.

Each stop on the trail has an informational kiosk to learn about the town.

"Whats beautiful about The Bayou Teche paddle trail is our towns are about 12 miles apart which is anywhere from a 5 to a 2-hour paddle," said Holland. "So, depending where you are and how long you want to paddle, you can get on the water with your family, enjoy a quick paddle, get out and enjoy the towns along the way."

To learn more about the The Teche Project and to see a full map of the paddle trail, visit thetecheproject.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel