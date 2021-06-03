Erath Home to New Outdoor Dining Experience

Whether the goal is keeping a social distance or just enjoying the fresh air, outdoor dining has become so popular over the last year and The Grub Lot in Erath is the perfect place to do it!

"I seen it on facebook. I saw the address, drove by looked at it. Ya it looks nice, one day I'll stop by! Today was the day!" says Wendell LeBlanc, eating at The Grub Lot for the first time.

The concept is simple. A gravel lot tucked between LA 14 and Bayou Teche. For today's first timer, the verdict is out.

"It was amazing, you should stop by as soon as you can!" says LeBlanc.

Just about every day there are two food trucks on site, doubling your choices.

"It brings in a whole lot of people because they have options. So if somebody doesn't like seafood, you can go right across and have a burger or hot dog," says Kevin Colomb, the owner of Pinchers, a food truck on site. He and the other business owner say the location is ideal too.

"Erath is a small community. You have a captive audience and you have an audience that's passing through all the time so you'll always get a rotation of people," says Quinten Adcock, who owns QCafe.

"You know it's a great setting to be able to bring the whole family out. Kids can run around and play under the trees or in the grass," adds Colomb.

This is the first spot of its kind in Acadiana.

"It's a unique experience for Acadiana because there's really not been one place or food truck where people know they can go on any day of the week to know they can grab a bite to eat from a food truck," says Colomb.

You can find the Pinchers menu, hours and information about to-go food here. For QCafe's hours and menu items, click here.

The Grub Lot is at the intersection of LA 14 and Old Railroad Rd.