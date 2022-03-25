Elections Saturday: What to know

KATC has a detailed breakdown of what's on the ballot in each parish here, but there are a few key elections.

The big things to look out for are the mayoral races in Abbeville and St. Martinville. In Jeff Davis parish, the 31st judicial district will elect a district attorney after losing Kevin Millican to a heart attack last July. In St. Landry parish, there are three propositions on the ballot that supporters say could be completely transformational for the schools.

To see exactly what's on your personalized ballot before you go to the polls, you can download the GeauxVote app or visit the secretary of state's website. There you'll also find exactly where you can vote.

Polls will open Saturday at 7 a.m. And as long as you are standing in line before 8 p.m. you will be able to vote.

Don't forget to bring a photo id when you head to the polls.