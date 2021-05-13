Cruisin' Cajun Country Car Show Kicks Off Thursday

If you like classic cars, cruisin' around town or giving to a worthy cause, the Cruisin' Cajun Country Car Show is right up your ally.

This is a 3 day car show that takes you through the heart of Cajun Country to discover the things that makes this place so special.

Registration is Thursday at 8 a.m. before the group visits Avery Island and Jungle Gardens then dinner that night at Landry's for those who are registered.

Friday morning registration starts again at 8. The group will travel east on Hwy 90 to Patterson or Franklin, ending in the evening at Bouligny Plaza.

Saturday is the big event with a Poker run through Iberia Parish starting with a 'Cars and Coffee' event at Musson Patout.

Membership fees for those participating go to a long list of local charities.