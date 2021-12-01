Crowley welcomes the Christmas season with Saturday event

It's December 1 and much of Acadiana is looking like a winter wonderland.

Historic downtown Crowley is decked for the holidays this month and Abby Breidenbach was LIVE Wednesday morning with a look at Christmas in Crowley.

Crowley welcomes the Christmas season

Happening on Saturday, December 4, everyone is invited to visit Downtown Crowley for their annual Christmas in Crowley event.

Businesses along Main Street will be open and Crowley Main Street Director Janie Morrison and Mayor Tim Monceaux say it is the perfect time to support small businesses and finish up any holiday shopping.

"We are still promoting small business in Crowley and we want to continue to promote it throughout Christmas and beyond Christmas," said Mayor Monceaux. "We look forward to it. We're hoping that everyone is out here all day long."

From 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm attendees can enjoy an old fashioned Christmas celebration with hot cocoa, pictures with Santa, hay rides and Christmas music performed by the Crowley Community Choir.

Admission to the event is free.

No pets or outside food and beverages will be permitted.

On Thursday, December 2, Crowley's Christmas parade will roll through downtown at 6:00 pm. The public is invited to line N. Parkerson Avenue to catch the parade and welcome in the Christmas season with the city.

On December 17, the Acadia Parish Library will partner with the City of Crowley to sponsor a movie at the Historic Rice Theater. At 6:00 pm, The Polar Express will be shown. Guests can also grab a picture with Santa and the Polar Express in the front lobby of the theater.

Crowley celebrating Christmas with several events

