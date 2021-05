Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic School.



Mrs. O'Chery's 4th grade ELA students celebrated poetry for the whole month of April by reading and writing poetry.

.

To end the celebration, the classroom was transformed into "Poetry Cafe" by dimming the lights, playing jazz music and hanging decorations.

.

They enjoyed hot chocolate, cookies and cupcakes while listening to poems from their peers.

.

Thanks for all of the Cool School submissions this year. We hope you have a safe and fun summer!