Cool Schools: Opelousas Catholic School



Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic!

Photo Courtesy of Opelousas Catholic School Opelousas Catholic School Service Day

The seniors and freshmen teamed up for their annual Senior-Freshmen Service Day working alongside each other providing "Service Before Self". It was an incredible day of rewarding work!

The high school students were able to break into groups providing helping hands in places like Hope for Opelousas, Prompt Succor Nursing Facility, ARC of Acadiana, and litter cleanup in the streets of the city.

They also made a trip to Houma to deliver needed items for victims of Hurricane Ida at St. Bernadette Catholic School. It was certainly an important life lesson of giving for our young people at Opelousas Catholic School!

