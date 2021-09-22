Watch
CommunityGMA

Actions

Cool Schools: Opelousas Catholic School

Senior-Freshman Service Day
items.[0].image.alt
Photo Courtesy of Opelousas Catholic School
Opelousas Catholic School Service Day
Service Day OCSgroup 0921.jpg
Posted at 4:30 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 05:30:33-04


Today's Cool School is Opelousas Catholic!

Service Day OCSa 0921.JPG
Opelousas Catholic School Service Day

The seniors and freshmen teamed up for their annual Senior-Freshmen Service Day working alongside each other providing "Service Before Self". It was an incredible day of rewarding work!

Service Day OCSb 0921.JPG
Opelousas Catholic Service Day

The high school students were able to break into groups providing helping hands in places like Hope for Opelousas, Prompt Succor Nursing Facility, ARC of Acadiana, and litter cleanup in the streets of the city.

Service Day OCSc 0921.JPG
Opelousas Catholic Service Day

They also made a trip to Houma to deliver needed items for victims of Hurricane Ida at St. Bernadette Catholic School. It was certainly an important life lesson of giving for our young people at Opelousas Catholic School!

Service Day OCSgroup 0921.jpg
Opelousas Catholic School Service Day

If you have a Cool School, let us know! Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GMA Submission Forms

Submit GMA Birthday Request
Submit GMA Guest Application
Submit a News Tip