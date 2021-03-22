Menu

Cool Schools: Martin Petitjean Elementary

Leaders Uniting!
Posted at 3:00 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22

Today's Cool School is Martin Petitjean Elementary in Rayne.

As a "Leader in Me School", and a "LIM Lighthouse School", the students are excited about their leadership. Every Friday, a team of leaders runs the Virtual Synergy Assemblies via Google Meet.

They review the schools Wildly Important Goals, or WIGS and the seven habits of Highly Effective people, student achievements and more. It's entirely student led. Recently Broussard Middle shared their assembly with the student leaders where they conducted "Student Submits" brainstorming ideas that they'd like to implement at Martin Petitjean.

These virtual assemblies have created unique opportunities to learn from each other.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool.

