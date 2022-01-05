Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary



Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary School in Gueydan.

Jesse Owens Elementary Chey'Anne Petry Sings With Students

Prior to the Christmas Holidays, Chey'Anne Petry (in the Santa Hat) participated in Mrs. Rani Broussard's annual 2nd grade class Christmas caroling. She visited several classrooms singing Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

It was nice, since other students from various classrooms joined her in singing. Hopefully all of the students there had a great holiday off, and are ready to hit the ground running in 2022!

