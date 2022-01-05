Watch
Cool Schools: Jesse Owens Elementary

Caroling From Classroom to Classroom
Jesse Owens Elementary
Chey'Anne Petry Sings Along With Students
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 05:00:05-05


Today's Cool School is Jesse Owens Elementary School in Gueydan.

Prior to the Christmas Holidays, Chey'Anne Petry (in the Santa Hat) participated in Mrs. Rani Broussard's annual 2nd grade class Christmas caroling. She visited several classrooms singing Jingle Bells and Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

It was nice, since other students from various classrooms joined her in singing. Hopefully all of the students there had a great holiday off, and are ready to hit the ground running in 2022!

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

