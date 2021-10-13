Watch
Cool Schools: Dozier Elementary in Erath

Students Enjoying a Louisiana Fais Do Do
Photo Submitted by Dozier Elementary
1st Graders Enjoying Music at Dozier Elementary
Posted at 6:00 AM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 07:07:08-04

Today's Cool School is Dozier Elementary. The first graders at Dozier Elementary School held their own Fais Do Do!

Dozier's Fais Do Do

They are learning about the Cajun culture in their social studies classes, and the traditions associated with south Louisiana. They enjoyed music by Mr. Ryan Abshire and Jason Harrington.

Enjoying Louisiana Food at Dozier Elementary

They also got to taste some good Louisiana food and brands, including beignets from Cafe Erath, boudin from Champagnes Supermarket, and other Louisiana brands like Zapps chips!

Enjoying Louisiana Food at Dozier Elementary

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker an email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

