Cool Schools: Ascension Episcopal School of Lafayette

Real World Uses for Math
Photo Courtesy of Ascension Episcopal School
Students Learning Math Applications Through Floral Designes
Posted at 5:00 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 06:00:42-04


Today's Cool School is Ascension Episcopal School.

Math Applications in Floral Arrangements

Did you ever ask your teacher in math class, "When will we ever use this?" But now know as an adult, that you will! Lauren Daly, who's the middle school math teacher at Ascension brought in a local florist to help. You may wonder, a florist? Why would they use math?

Math Applications in Floral Arrangement

Carrie Leonard, who is a licensed florist and owner of Posh Bouquet explained the appeal of asymmetry versus symmetry. Talking about cutting the stems at a 45 degree angle to keep arrangements fresher, longer.

Math Applications in Floral Design

They also talked about ratios, such as how much plant food you'll need along with water. They also worked with decimals, percentages and fractions using the effects to change the look of the same types of flowers. It allowed the students to connect to a real world situation, and let them know math is important and will be used almost every day of their lives.

If you have a Cool School, let us know. Send Dave Baker and email to weather@katctv.com. Put Cool Schools in the subject line. Include a picture and a short story about why your school is cool!

