Cool Schools: Ascension Episcopal School of Lafayette



Today's Cool School is Ascension Episcopal School.

Did you ever ask your teacher in math class, "When will we ever use this?" But now know as an adult, that you will! Lauren Daly, who's the middle school math teacher at Ascension brought in a local florist to help. You may wonder, a florist? Why would they use math?

Carrie Leonard, who is a licensed florist and owner of Posh Bouquet explained the appeal of asymmetry versus symmetry. Talking about cutting the stems at a 45 degree angle to keep arrangements fresher, longer.

They also talked about ratios, such as how much plant food you'll need along with water. They also worked with decimals, percentages and fractions using the effects to change the look of the same types of flowers. It allowed the students to connect to a real world situation, and let them know math is important and will be used almost every day of their lives.

