Bookends

Bookends with Katie Lopez and Alyson Bourque will bring children, parents, and caregivers' different books to help with any situation a person may encounter.

The first book is "When things aren't going right, go left" by Peter H. Reynolds and Marc Colagiovanni.

The book is great for kids, parents, librarians, everyone," Bourque said.

The character goes on a journey that he thinks right and as he goes, he has worry, doubt, and fear.

He decides that he needs to drop some of those things, and as he does, they start to yell back at him that he needs them, but he does not.

"Chaos to Connection" by ‎Stephanie Pinto is a great resource for parents and caregivers because it helps that person to understand the emotional intelligence of kids.

Once you master that you can better help children with those emotions that they may have.

Whether you are someone trying to get your child to read or maybe you need some help in navigating a tough spot in your life, we will have it all.

Please email katie.lopez@katctv.com to submit some ideas or maybe there is something you would like to see on Bookends with Katie and Aly.