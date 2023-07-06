Bookends: finding the perfect summer read

For many, summer is a time to relax from the chaos of life and sit down with a good book.

If you are someone who enjoys a good mystery, then Jack Stewart's "Unknown Rider" is the book that you will not be able to put down.

It is about a Navy pilot who loses control of his stealth fighter and stumbles upon a global conspiracy, embarking on a thrilling chase filled with espionage and betrayal.

If you are looking for something to read to your little one or maybe find a connection with them, "What We'll Build" by Oliver Jeffers offers a little bit of everything.

From Northern Ireland, Jeffers uses figurative painting to tell the enduring story of a parent's boundless love for their children.

This book is sure to warm the hearts of anyone who reads it and makes for a great baby shower guest book for parents-to-be.

