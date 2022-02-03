Bayou Mardi Gras parade rolls Saturday in New Iberia

Happening this weekend in New Iberia, Acadiana's first Mardi Gras parade of the season will roll.

At 6:00 pm on Saturday, February 5, The Bayou Mardi Gras Parade will roll down Main Street in New Iberia.

This will be the first Mardi Gras parade in the Acadiana area since 2020. Officials and residents of New Iberia are gearing up to celebrate.

The parade is family friendly and all are welcome to visit for the event.

For those who can't make it in person, the entire parade will be live streamed on the Positively Iberia Facebook page beginning at 5:55 pm.

The camera for the live stream will be set up on the balcony at The Gouguenheim.

To find more parades in Acadiana this season, visit KATC's Mardi Gras Headquarters.

