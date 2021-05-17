Abby's Apps: Paper Karma

Opening the mailbox to loads and loads of junk mail can start to get frustrating, and as it begins to pile up, all this paper poses a threat to the environment.

Stop the cycle when you download the app PaperKarma. It's simple to use in just three steps.

Take a photo of the mail you no longer wish to receive, like catalogs, donation requests, credit card offers or mail from a previous resident.

Select the name or address to remove it from the company's mailing list, and tap unsubscribe.

That's it!

Once you've done this, you can continue to use the app to track which senders have received the message and agreed to leave you alone.