Abby's Apps: Libby

For digital access to literally everything in the library, download the app Libby.

"To me it's a lot more convenient. You don't have to physically go to the library. You can download it on your phone and you can have it right there," says Abbey Dixon. She has been using the Libby app for about a year and she showed us how it works.

It's very user-friendly. Once you add your library card info, you can browse through every book, or audiobook, that you would see in the library.

With Libby, you can check out, download, read or listen and then return borrowed library items all in one place.

"It does work exactly the same as a real book. They have people waiting after you. You have two weeks just like a regular book would. The only thing is you have to wait just like a normal library book but there are thousands of other books available, and they even have a section of already available books that you can download on the spot while you wait for other books," says Dixon.

The sample feature can be used the same way you would flip through a regular library book to make sure you like it before checking it out.

Unlike a physical book, you get to customize the size of your text and the color of the pages to your personal preferences.

You do have to have a library card. So if you don't have one, you will have to physically come to the library to get a library card. Then you can do everything else from your phone or tablet.