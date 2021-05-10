Watch
Abby's Apps: LA Wallet Offers Covid 19 Vaccination Verification

Posted at 1:05 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 02:05:29-04

You may already know and have downloaded LA Wallet as the app that holds a legal digital copy of your driver's license.

Recent updates to the app make it possible for you to have digital proof of another important document. That is your Covid-19 vaccination record.

It's simple to add your vaccine card to the app. On the navigation bar on the latest version of LA Wallet, select 'Covid-19' then 'Check Status.'

If you choose 'yes' then on the 'verify you' page of the app, you will be listed as vaccinated for Covid-19.

Of course it is not required that you put your medical information in the app. If you add it and change your mind, it is easy to remove.

